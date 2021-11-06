Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.30.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

EMN stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.