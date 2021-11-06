Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travelzoo’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

