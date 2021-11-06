Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

XYL opened at $131.01 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

