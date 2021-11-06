Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $11.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCII. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

NYSE:LCII opened at $150.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

