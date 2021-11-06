Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

