Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $337.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.87 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

