Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $760,745.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Shares of ETON opened at $6.29 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

