Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 243.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

ETSY opened at $260.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.