Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
