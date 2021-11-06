Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

