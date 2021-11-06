Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

EVRI stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.