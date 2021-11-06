ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Hits $637,119.59

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $637,119.59 and $995.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013704 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

