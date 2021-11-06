Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.67 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Exeedme has a market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00083615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00081100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,998.84 or 1.01615061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.12 or 0.07311777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.