Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.