Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

