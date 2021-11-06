Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 570,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,428. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

