Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

FN opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

