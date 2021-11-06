Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

