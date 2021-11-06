Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.36 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $22.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $480.05. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

