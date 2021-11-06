Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Head to Head Analysis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Farfetch alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.90 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.83 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Summary

Farfetch beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.