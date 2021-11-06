FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

FAT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,913. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

