Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

