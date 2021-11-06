Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE PSB opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $181.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.