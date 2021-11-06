Federated Hermes Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

