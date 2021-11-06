Federated Hermes Inc. Has $702,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $460.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.94 and its 200-day moving average is $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

