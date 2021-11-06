Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $742,000 Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

