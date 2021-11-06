Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 997,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.