Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 484,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Get Ferro alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Ferro worth $33,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.