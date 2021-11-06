Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.