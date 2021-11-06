Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 26.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.