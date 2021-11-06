Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

