Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 0.4%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 5,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.