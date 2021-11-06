Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.86 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

