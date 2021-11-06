Financial Analysis: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Crexendo $16.39 million 6.37 $7.94 million $0.47 12.04

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

