Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.64

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.64 and traded as high as $40.49. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 57,239,542 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,788,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,025,000 after buying an additional 2,856,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,934,000 after buying an additional 10,974,481 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 309.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,082,000 after buying an additional 13,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,404,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,945,000 after buying an additional 517,802 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

