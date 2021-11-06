Financial Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

This table compares Argo Blockchain and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.78 $77.55 million $0.75 48.71

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00%

Summary

CarGurus beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.