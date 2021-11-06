Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $8.38

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $104.60 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00013798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,485,780 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

