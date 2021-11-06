First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

