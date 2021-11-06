First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$21.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

