First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 25,112 shares.The stock last traded at $32.85 and had previously closed at $34.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

