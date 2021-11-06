First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.