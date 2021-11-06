First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FR opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.71.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $661,892 over the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

