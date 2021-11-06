First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of FR opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $661,892 over the last 90 days.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
