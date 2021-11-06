First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,729,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $201.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

