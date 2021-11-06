First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Capri by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

