First Trust Advisors LP Sells 212,276 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Chegg worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.