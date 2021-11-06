First Trust Advisors LP Sells 471,304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

