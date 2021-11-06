First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 187,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $154,696,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $56,130,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 646,868 shares of company stock worth $56,117,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $101.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

