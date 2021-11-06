First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.