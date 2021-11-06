First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 3.84% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEUZ stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

