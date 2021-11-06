FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,112,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 281,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

