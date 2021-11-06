FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $769.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.76. 812,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $229.79 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

